Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT Lowered to $18.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,228,000 after purchasing an additional 636,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,821,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,322,000 after buying an additional 776,243 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,690,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,630,000 after buying an additional 90,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,203,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,519,000 after buying an additional 180,079 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

