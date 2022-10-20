Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEGA. StockNews.com began coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Macquarie cut Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Pegasystems Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,442,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,839,000 after acquiring an additional 473,622 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,441,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,237,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,222,000 after acquiring an additional 358,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,183,000 after acquiring an additional 257,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $131.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.58%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Stories

