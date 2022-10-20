Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.33.

PDRDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

PDRDY stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $47.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

