Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 165,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,582. The firm has a market cap of $388.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 9.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $31.53.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 24,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

