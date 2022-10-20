Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

PM opened at $86.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.51. The firm has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

