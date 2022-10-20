PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

PHX Minerals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PHX Minerals has a payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PHX Minerals to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PHX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,874. The company has a market capitalization of $132.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.75 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 11.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHX. TheStreet upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at PHX Minerals

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 46,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $140,725.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,227,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,788,312.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 96,491 shares of company stock valued at $291,958. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PHX Minerals by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.