Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,237 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 188,686 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,094 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in General Motors by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,919 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

General Motors Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE GM opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

