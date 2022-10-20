Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.72 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $195.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

