Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

VNQ stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average of $94.83.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

