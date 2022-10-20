Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $25.21 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

