Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 846 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $1,215,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 35.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $233.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

