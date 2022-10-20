Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,431 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,224 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 54,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 568.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($67.42) to GBX 5,450 ($65.85) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

