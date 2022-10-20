Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 40,651 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,582 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 40,651 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $569,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,372 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $7,657,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $338,550,000 after purchasing an additional 222,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

FCX stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

