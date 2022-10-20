Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 6,044 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.74% of Tutor Perini worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 324,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in Tutor Perini by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 77,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPC opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.62). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $861.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

