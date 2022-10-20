Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $7.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $67.86 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.79.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.