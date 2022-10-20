Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PNFP. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $82.30 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.79. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,285,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,952,000 after purchasing an additional 435,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,955,000 after purchasing an additional 140,411 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

