Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.865 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Pinnacle West Capital has a payout ratio of 81.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.65. The company had a trading volume of 661,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,600. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.17. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3,764.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 115,944 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 55.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNW. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.82.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

