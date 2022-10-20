Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.01

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 135940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Pioneer Merger Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Merger

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACX. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $10,254,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Merger by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,214,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 630,244 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $4,736,000. Linden Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Merger by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 959,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 472,064 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Merger by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,199,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 266,919 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Merger Company Profile

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

