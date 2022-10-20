Piper Sandler Cuts Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target to $65.00

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,893.11.

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.02. 4,362,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

