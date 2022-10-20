Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE PZA opened at C$12.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$410.58 million and a P/E ratio of 16.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.97. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1 year low of C$11.05 and a 1 year high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$142.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.