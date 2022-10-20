PlayDapp Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $86.70 million and $4.47 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,333.77 or 0.27634962 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010793 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

