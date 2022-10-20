Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.30

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.
Pola Orbis Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77.
Pola Orbis Company Profile
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
