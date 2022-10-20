Polymesh (POLYX) Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. Polymesh has a market cap of $79.44 million and $21.32 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 388,580,728 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,580,727 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 388,580,727.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.22127199 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $23,986,698.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

