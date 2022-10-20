PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PCH. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

