Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.04.

Blackstone Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of BX traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.07. The stock had a trading volume of 171,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,025. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,170,577 shares of company stock worth $87,028,541. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.