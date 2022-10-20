Powell Investment Advisors LLC Invests $131,000 in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MSOS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.67. 11,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

