Powell Investment Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $43.24. 307,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,956,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $72.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.