Powell Investment Advisors LLC Invests $384,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,737,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

