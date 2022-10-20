Powell Investment Advisors LLC Invests $56,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.11. 457,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,339,627. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $134.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.59.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

