Powell Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 4.2% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,886,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $272.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,643,352. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.18. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

