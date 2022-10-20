Powell Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.7% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $79.97. 7,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,433. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

