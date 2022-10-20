Powell Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IJH traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.33. The stock had a trading volume of 47,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,323. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.57 and a 200 day moving average of $242.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

