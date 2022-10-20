PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $376,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $111.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.20. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.16.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

