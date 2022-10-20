PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 17.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

