Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 448 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after buying an additional 925,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,482,000 after buying an additional 1,517,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after buying an additional 158,961 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,390,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,172,000 after buying an additional 384,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,690,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,314,000 after buying an additional 64,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.04. 18,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,105. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.28. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

