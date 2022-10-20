Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on K. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

Kellogg Price Performance

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $11,000,936.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,877,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,206,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 803,893 shares of company stock valued at $59,323,146. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.86. 29,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,311. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

