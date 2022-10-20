Principle Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Honeywell International Stock Performance
Honeywell International stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.61. The stock had a trading volume of 75,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,912. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Honeywell International Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.
Honeywell International Profile
Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.
Featured Articles
