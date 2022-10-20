Principle Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,636.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,783. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.57.

