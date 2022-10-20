Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 129 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.5% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.64. 73,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,047,135. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day moving average of $92.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

