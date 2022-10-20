Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 137,461 Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.00% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 266,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 59,294 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,190. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $57.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

