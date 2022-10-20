Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $158.00 million-$166.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.09 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.08-$4.12 EPS.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.66. 3,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,364. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,820 shares of company stock worth $598,861. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Progress Software by 304.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Progress Software by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 230.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 17,129 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Progress Software by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.