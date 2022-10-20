Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Lowered to $133.00 at Evercore ISI

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI to $133.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR traded down $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $118.86. 2,502,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,764. Progressive has a 52 week low of $89.66 and a 52 week high of $129.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 84.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Institutional Trading of Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,518 shares of company stock worth $9,275,130. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

