Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Prologis updated its FY22 guidance to $4.60-4.62 EPS.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $102.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.10. Prologis has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Prologis by 172.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 6.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

