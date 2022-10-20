Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.65.
Prologis Trading Down 3.6 %
NYSE:PLD opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
