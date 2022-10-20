Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.65.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.