Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Prologis updated its FY22 guidance to $4.60-4.62 EPS.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $102.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.10. The company has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $96,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $97,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Prologis by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.65.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

