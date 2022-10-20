Prom (PROM) Market Capitalization Achieves $89.68 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $5.45 or 0.00028513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $89.68 million and $2.72 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,120.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002886 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023118 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00057307 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00048609 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022803 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.39534352 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,576,786.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars.

