ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.42

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.42 and traded as high as $27.20. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 2,658,492 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth about $81,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000.

