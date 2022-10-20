Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 127.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $96.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.17. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

