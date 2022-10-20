Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 180.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 102.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $290.90 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $280.83 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.14.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Public Storage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

