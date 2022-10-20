Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Shares of PMO stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
