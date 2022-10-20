Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of PMO stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMO. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Articles

